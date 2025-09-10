Weight loss drugmaker to slash 9,000 jobs in £926 million cost cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The maker of blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy will cut 9,000 jobs, about 11.5 per cent of its workforce, in a restructure to save some $1.3 billion (£926 million) annually.

Novo Nordisk, which was at one point last year Europe's most valuable listed company, is facing a pivotal moment as Wegovy and its diabetes treatments Ozempic lose market share and sales growth slows, especially in the United States.

The company said in a statement that the overhaul will improve the speed of decision-making and reallocate resources towards growth opportunities, as it battles rising pressure from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

"Our markets are evolving, particularly in obesity, as it has become more competitive and consumer-driven. Our company must evolve as well," CEO Mike Doustdar, who only took the helm last month, said.

"This means instilling an increased performance-based culture, deploying our resources ever more effectively, and prioritising investment where it will have the most impact – behind our leading therapy areas.”

Novo Nordisk was at one point last year Europe's most valuable listed company

Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said he expected Novo shares to react positively to the news.

"The savings plan is tough, natural, and very necessary at the same time," Hansen said. "Mike Doustdar needs to clear the decks so that Novo can move forward."

Novo will report one-off restructuring costs of 9 billion Danish crowns in the third quarter, including impairment charges, but also expects 1 billion crowns of savings in the fourth quarter, it said. It expects annual savings of 8 billion crowns.

Novo, which currently has a global workforce of 78,400, said about 5,000 of the job cuts will be in its native Denmark. The move comes after it implemented a global hiring freeze last month for job roles not critical to its business.

Operating profit growth this year is now expected to be between 4 per cent and 10 per cent

Operating profit growth this year is now expected to be between 4 per cent and 10 per cent, down from between 10 per cent and 16 per cent seen last month, solely due to the restructuring costs.

"Sometimes the hardest decisions are the right ones for the future we're building. I'm confident that this is the right thing to do for the long-term success of Novo Nordisk," Doustdar said.

It expects far slower growth this year, in part due to compounders who have been allowed to make copycat medicines based on the same ingredients as Wegovy due to shortages.

Investors in July wiped U$70 billion off the drugmaker's market value after Novo issued a profit warning and named company veteran Doustdar as its new CEO.

Its shares have fallen nearly 46 per cent since the start of the year, lowering its market value to about $181 billion as of Tuesday's close. That is far below its peak valuation of around $650 billion last year.