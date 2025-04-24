West ‘cannot be agnostic or naive’ about where goods are made, Reeves tells IMF

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The West “cannot be agnostic or naive” about where goods are made, the Chancellor has told a gathering of foreign finance ministers as she prepares for talks with her US counterpart.

Rachel Reeves told the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings in Washington that she wanted to see tariffs and trade barriers come down, but added the US “have a point” that global trade had become too unbalanced.

Arguing that the US and UK governments had “a democratic mandate from people to change things”, she said: “There’s been a feeling in my country and in America and many other developed countries that the system we have today delivers for some, but not for all and that jobs have been hollowed out in certain sectors of the economy.”

She went on to say that global trade imbalances were “a problem” because “it does matter where things are made and who makes them”.

The Chancellor said: “We cannot be agnostic or naive about that, especially in the world in which we live today where resilience and security matter more than they have done for a long time.”

Her comments come ahead of a meeting with US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, at which she is expected to discuss a potential UK-US trade deal aimed at mitigating the impact of tariffs announced by Donald Trump at the start of April.

The US president imposed a 10% import levy on goods, as well as a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars, partly as an attempt to return manufacturing jobs to America.

But they also follow a move by the Government to take over the running of British Steel, with ministers arguing it was a matter of national security to ensure the UK retained some primary steelmaking capability rather than see it outsourced to China.

Ms Reeves made her comments during a panel discussion on the future of the global economy, which saw IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva praise her efforts to “lift up growth in the UK”.

Ms Georgieva said: “She is tackling very tough issues, getting reprioritisation of spending, getting the regulatory environment to be more rational and then taking on the battle to get it done, and it’s really impressive.”