Evri cashes in on second-hand boom with record number of deliveries

Evri delivered more parcels than ever over the past year as it cashed in on the growth of “bedroom CEOs” selling second-hand items and newer delivery opportunities like car parts and flowers.

The West Yorkshire-based group said it delivered more than 807 million parcels over the year to the end of February.

This was 11% more than the 730 million the previous year, and represents a 25% increase in parcel numbers in the last two years.

Revenues for the company jumped by 12% to £1.85 billion year-on-year, it revealed.

Evri said sales growth was partly fuelled by the booming popularity of second-hand marketplaces like eBay and Vinted, which has shown no sign of easing.

The trend for buying and selling items online has created more opportunities for the parcel firm, with social media platforms like TikTok’s shop helping change shopper behaviour, it said.

Martijn de Lange, Evri’s chief executive, said: “It was a year that saw us expand our client base into new sectors, including fresh food, car parts and floristry, and grow our presence in existing ones.

“We continue to meet increased demand for customer-to-customer deliveries for online marketplaces, as buyer and seller behaviour changes – fuelled by scroll and spend social commerce sites such as TikTok’s shop.

“Evri’s tech-enabled convenience is equipping a growing army of bedroom CEOs who are shaping the future of ecommerce.”

Evri, which was previously part of the Hermes parcel group, revealed that it spent £57 million over the financial year on its operations and technology in a bid to improve service levels.

It has previously highlighted an improvement in its ratings over recent years but said there was “more to do” to improve with some customers continuing to report delivery issues.

The group recently announced it was joining forces with DHL’s UK ecommerce arm to form one of the country’s biggest delivery firms.

The deal means Evri will enter the UK business letter market for the first time, bolstering its competition to Royal Mail.