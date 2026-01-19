WH Smith names former Balfour Beatty boss as executive chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WH Smith has named the former boss of infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty as its incoming executive chairman, to help the group “return to stability” as it recovers from a damaging accounting blunder at its US business.

The retailer said Leo Quinn will start on April 7, subject to shareholder approval, replacing current non-executive chairwoman Annette Court.

Ms Court will leave at the end of the firm’s annual shareholder meeting on February 2, and senior independent director Simon Emeny will be interim chairman until Mr Quinn starts.

Ms Court said: “The board strongly believes that Leo’s record of leadership and significant experience of successfully delivering transformation for large international companies make him the right candidate to deliver the group’s return to stability and long-term growth strategy.”

Mr Quinn, who was group chief executive of Balfour Beatty for more than 10 years, will take on the role with a share award worth an initial £12.25 million on top of his £360,000 annual salary, plus pension and benefits.

The award will pay out based on an annual share price performance test measured over five years and could be worth a potential £24.5 million if the firm’s stock doubles in value from its current level.

He will not receive an annual bonus or other long-term incentive awards.

Mr Quinn said: “WH Smith is a great business with a remarkable heritage.

“Working with the leadership team and our colleagues worldwide, I intend to ensure the company has the right foundations in place to deliver long‑term value for its investors, business partners and employees.”

Previous WH Smith chief executive Carl Cowling stepped down in November after an investigation into an accounting blunder in its US division and as the retailer warned over profits once again.

Mr Cowling was replaced by Andrew Harrison, chief executive of the group’s UK division, on an interim basis until the appointment of a permanent successor.

It followed an independent review by Deloitte which found a number of “shortcomings” in which the group overstated profits in the US business by as much as £50 million because of issues with its audit process.

WH Smith said last month it would claw back about £1.5 million in overpaid bonuses from former bosses, including Mr Cowling, just a week after it confirmed it was being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over the affair.

The retailer told investors in December that it had kickstarted a remediation plan, to strengthen its governance and controls, ensure processes are aligned across the group, and enact cultural change involving training and monitoring.

WH Smith is now focused solely on its 1,300 shops in global travel locations, including at airports and train stations, after selling its high street chain of about 480 shops to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in June.

As part of the deal, the WH Smith name is disappearing from British high streets and being replaced by brand TGJones.

The slimmed-down business reported a pre-tax profit of £108 million for the year to the end of August, excluding what it deems one-off costs.