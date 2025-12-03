Wickes staff get bumper £14.1m windfall from share save scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost 1,000 workers at Wickes will receive a £14.1 million windfall from an employee share save scheme after seeing the stock more than double in value in the past three years.

The scheme, which was open to all staff at the firm, allowed employees to save between £10 and £500 a month and buy shares at a discounted price of £1.04.

With Wickes’ share price closing at £2.33 on December 1, those taking part have more than doubled their investment, as shares in the firm have jumped in value by 124% since the scheme started in November 2022.

The DIY chain said employees taking part in the scheme saved £199 on average a month each, totalling £7,164 in money invested, which has given them a shareholding worth £16,049.

The group said for those saving the maximum £500 a month, which worked out at £18,000 over the three years, they are set to see a potential £22,327 profit on their investment.

David Wood, chief executive of Wickes, said: “I am absolutely delighted that so many of our colleagues are seeing the rewards of their commitment and the company’s strong performance and will have more than doubled their investment.

“The business is performing well, and we have recently reported increases in sales, profits and number of stores.

“Ultimately, these results are only possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of our amazing colleagues, and it’s great to see so many of them benefiting through our Save As You Earn scheme.”

One worker, operations manager Det Moser, who saved the maximum of £500 a month, said he was “thrilled” and would use his payout to refurbish his home and take some holidays.

Mr Moser – who works at the group’s store in Plymouth, Devon – said: “It means I can utilise the gains to refurbish my home, and enjoy some holidays without digging into savings, and still retain a large amount of shares as a longer-term investment to see the value grow even further.”