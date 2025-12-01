EasyJet and Wizz Air confirm flights continued as normal despite software fix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airlines easyJet and Wizz Air have confirmed flights continued to operate as normal throughout the weekend despite an urgent software update on some of their aircraft to fix potential problems caused by solar radiation.

Budget airline easyJet said it completed the required update on affected Airbus A320 aircraft, following a notice on Friday from authorities, but that its flying programme ran as normal throughout the weekend and is “expected to continue to do so”.

Low-cost European carrier Wizz Air said 83 of its aircraft needed the immediate update and that this was successfully completed, with no flight cancellations.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is the main certifying authority for the A320 family of aircraft, on Friday night issued an instruction to update one of the aircraft’s onboard computers as a “precautionary action”.

Passengers had been told to expect “limited” travel disruption over the weekend but on Saturday afternoon the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the impact in Britain was minimal.

Airbus said on Friday that it had emerged following investigations after a recent incident that “intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls”.

It cautioned this could lead to “operational disruptions to passengers and customers” and said at the time that a “significant” number of its A320 aircraft would need an immediate software update.

The warning sparked fears of flight delays and cancellations around the world – which came ahead of the busy travel weekend following last Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in America.

Luton-based easyJet – whose fleet is entirely made up of Airbus aircraft – said it “worked closely with regulators and Airbus to determine the necessary immediate actions” and completed all the required software updates over the weekend.

“Our flying programme operated as normal throughout the weekend and is expected to continue to do so,” it said.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, added: “Safety is, and always will be, our absolute priority.

“I’m incredibly proud of our engineering teams, who worked around the clock over the weekend to implement the necessary software updates.

“This work was completed without any disruption to our flying programme, and I would like to thank all of our engineering and operational colleagues for their continued dedication.”

Wizz Air said: “Due to the co-ordinated response of the engineering and operations teams, this mandatory maintenance has been managed with zero flight cancellations.”

The decision by Airbus to roll out the update reportedly comes after an incident on October 30 that saw a JetBlue aircraft flying from Cancun in Mexico to Newark in New Jersey suffered a computer glitch, which caused a sudden drop in altitude and forced the crew to make an emergency landing in Florida.

The A320 aircraft affected by the software issues are the world’s most popular short-haul plane operated by airlines worldwide, such as easyJet, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, American Airlines and United Airlines.

British Airways said on Saturday that passengers should not face any significant disruption as only three of their aircraft required the update.