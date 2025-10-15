Airline seeking 1,200 new pilots amid major expansion plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wizz Air is to train 1,200 new pilots by 2028, including 240 from the UK, it has been announced.

The airline said it was particularly keen to hear from individuals looking to change careers.

The selection process takes around six months, followed by two years of training.

Wizz Air currently employs 2,800 pilots, including more than 250 in the UK.

Captain Phil Cullen, Wizz Air UK’s head of operations and accountable manager, said: “Our commitment to training 1,200 new pilots, within the Wizz Air Group, by 2028 represents a major investment in the future of aviation and the UK’s economic landscape.

“We’re particularly excited to expand our recruitment efforts into Ireland for the first time, and to open the door for people seeking a career change.”

Wizz Air said it plans to expand its fleet and route network towards its target of operating 500 aircraft by 2030.

Last month, analysis by consumer group Which? found British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, Tui and Wizz Air were less punctual in the 12 months to the end of April than in 2019, before the virus crisis began.

Tui had the worst performance out of the airlines included in the research, which was based on Civil Aviation Authority data.

Just 59.2 per cent of the carrier’s UK departures took off within 15 minutes of the schedule in 2024/25, down from 67.2 per cent in 2019.

Airlines have blamed air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages and industrial action for causing much of the disruption to their flights.