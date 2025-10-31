TT Electronics says investor DBay has ‘different agenda’ in move against sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TT Electronics has accused shareholder DBay Advisors of having a “different agenda” in its decision not to back the British manufacturer’s planned £287 million takeover.

On Thursday, Woking-based TT Electronics said it had agreed a takeover approach by Swiss rival Cicor Technologies.

But soon after, its major investor DBay – which has a stake of around 16.5% – revealed it would vote against the 155p-a-share takeover, claiming it was “happy with the progress” TT Electronics is making and therefore would not be backing the sale.

TT Electronics revealed on Friday that DBay had made three takeover approaches for the firm in the past three months.

The most recent was made on October 7 at 130p a share.

“Each of these proposals was unanimously rejected by the TT board,” TT said.

It added: “Against this background, the board of TT believes that DBay may in some respects have a different agenda to other TT shareholders.

“The board of TT remains focused on delivering maximum value for all shareholders and believes the Cicor offer is the best route to achieving this objective.”

Shares in TT were 1% lower in early morning trading on Friday.

Shareholders are expected to vote on the deal in December.

TT Electronics engineers and manufactures products to support sectors from healthcare to aerospace, and has counted customers including BAE Systems and Thales.

The company – which has factories in the UK, North America and Asia – saw the sudden departure of former chief executive Peter France in April as it also warned over the impact of US tariffs on profits, which it said at the time risked impacting its ability to keep operating.

It had also previously warned of difficulty in its US branch, with slumping demand for the components it produces and ongoing production issues at its factories.