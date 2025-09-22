Work continues to recover after cyber attack hit Heathrow and other airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers at Heathrow could face another day of disruption after a cyber attack affected several major European airports.

Terror law watchdog Jonathan Hall KC said it was possible state-sponsored hackers could be behind the attack on Collins Aerospace, which operates check-in and boarding systems.

On Monday morning Heathrow said work was continuing to “resolve and recover” from the “outage” in the system.

Mr Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said attributing the attack would not be easy.

Asked if a state like Russia could have been responsible for the attack, he told Times Radio “anything is possible”.

He said: “Yes, it’s possible that this is carried out directly by a state, but it’s equally possible to be carried out by a private entity that is, sort of, allowed to operate and does it for a combination of public and private reasons.”

That meant attacks were “deniable” for states, even if hackers were based there.

He said: “There are some very capable private entities, let’s say, in Russia or China, who won’t necessarily be being directed by Russia or China.

“So it’s not as if a member of the GRU (the Russian military intelligence agency) is necessarily going into a company and saying that ‘you’ve got the capability of knocking out some UK infrastructure, please go and do it now’.

“It’s also possible, in this ecosystem that exists in some of these countries, that a company, an entity, carries out a hack and simply does it for patriotic reasons, or does it because they want to curry favour, or maybe there’s some sort of informal relationship with them.

“So although we think, understandably, about states deciding to do things it is also possible for very, very powerful and sophisticated private entities to do things as well.”

The attack caused disruption at Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday morning, Heathrow said: “Work continues to resolve and recover from an outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in.

“We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.”

Passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the airport and arrive no earlier than three hours before long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul.

Brussels Airport said it was expecting disruption to continue on Monday with delays and cancellations.