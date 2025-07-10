WPP hires Microsoft executive Cindy Rose as new boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WPP has hired the former boss of Microsoft UK as its new chief executive, the advertising group announced.

Cindy Rose will step into the position from September 1, taking over from current boss Mark Read.

Ms Rose has worked at Microsoft for nine years and currently acts as its chief operating officer for global enterprise.

She was previously the president of the technology giant for Western Europe, and the chief executive of the UK business.

Her career has also involved roles at Vodafone, Virgin Media, and Disney.

Ms Rose will receive a £1.25 million yearly salary in her new role, before bonuses and benefits.

The appointment will bring an end to Mr Read’s seven-year tenure as chief executive, and a three-decade career at WPP.

The appointment comes a day after the marketing and advertising giant warned its profits and sales were likely to miss expectations.

The company said conditions had been challenging with some of its clients pulling back their marketing spending amid cost pressures.

Recruiting Ms Rose aligns with WPP’s efforts to sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, in a bid to keep up with rapidly evolving demands.

The incoming boss has “supported the digital transformation of large enterprises around the world – including embracing AI,” WPP’s chairman Philip Jansen said.

“Her expertise in this landscape will be hugely valuable to WPP as the industry navigates fundamental changes and macroeconomic uncertainty,” he said.

Ms Rose said WPP was a “company I know and love” due to her time on its board, and as a client for years prior to that.

“There are so many opportunities ahead for WPP,” she said, citing its work on AI and its distinguished list of clients.

WPP shares were up about 2.5% on Thursday morning following the announcement.