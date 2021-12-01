Zog Energy becomes latest gas and electricity supplier to go bust

Ben Chapman
Wednesday 01 December 2021 11:15
Comments
(Independent)

Zog Energy become the latest supplier to go out of business amid surging wholesale gas prices.

The Ipswich-based company, which supplies around 11,700 customers, announced on Tuesday it would not continue trading.

The company said in a statement: “Customers need not worry, their supplies are secure and funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts will be protected if they are in credit.”

Around four million households have seen their supplier fail since the start of the pandemic.

