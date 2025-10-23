Pakistan bans hard-line Islamist party after recent deadly clashes with police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan on Thursday banned a radical Islamist party behind recent violent protests that left at least one police officer and four civilians dead, the goverment said.

The decision, approved by the federal Cabinet on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government, came more than a week after thousands of supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, or TLP, clashed with police on the outskirts of Lahore.

The protesters were attempting to march to the capital, Islamabad, to hold a rally in support of Palestinians. More than 100 police officers and dozens of protesters were injured in the clashes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said in a statement that the Cabinet had agreed to outlaw the hard-line TLP under the country’s anti-terrorism law, accusing it of involvement in violent and extremist activities.

It's the second time in recent years that the TLP has been banned.

The party was first outlawed in 2020 after violent protests over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France. At that time, TLP demanded the expulsion of the French envoy. The ban was lifted in 2021 after the group reached a deal with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, a move that drew criticism by many other parties for allowing the group to resume political activities.

The latest ban followed new unrest last week, when security forces dispersed the group’s “long march” near Lahore. Authorities say police are now searching for TLP leader Saad Rizvi, who went into hiding after the clashes erupted on Oct. 13, when protesters tried to remove shipping containers placed by police to block roads to halt their rally.

Authorities have said that the demonstrators had been determined since Oct. 10 to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, and police repeatedly came under attack by the demonstrators with batons, rocks and guns.

Punjab government spokesperson Uzma Bukhari told reporters earlier Thursday that they have sent a summary to Sharif's government, suggesting to ban TLP for the recent violence. She said the party's offices have already been shut by the Punjab government.

TLP, known for staging violent rallies, gained prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 election by campaigning on the single issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. In the past, it had mainly staged rallies against the desecration abroad of Islam’s holy book, the Quran.