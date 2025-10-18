Yemen's Houthi rebels raid a UN facility but all staff are reported safe
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have raided a U.N. facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to a U.N. official
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday raided a U.N. facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a U.N. official said, but all staff were reported to be safe.
Jean Alam, a spokesman for the U.N. resident coordinator for Yemen, said Houthi security forces entered the U.N. compound in Sanaa. He told The Associated Press there were 15 U.N. international staff members in the facility at the time of the raid, and that “according to latest information all staff in the compound are safe and accounted for and have contacted their families.”
The rebels raided U.N. offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the U.N. They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country.
“The United Nations is taking all necessary measures and is in contact with the relevant authorities and counterparts to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property,” Alam said.
Another U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said the building is operated by the U.N. The employees belong to multiple U.N. agencies including the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the official.