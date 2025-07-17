Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Caitlin Clark pulls out of All-Star weekend because of groin injury

Caitlin Clark is out of All-Star weekend as a participant

Doug Feinberg
Thursday 17 July 2025 18:30 BST

Caitlin Clark is out of All-Star weekend.

The Indiana Fever guard injured her right groin on Tuesday night in the final minute of the team’s win over the Connecticut Sun. She said Thursday in a message posted on X that she was “sad and disappointed” to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest.

Clark was supposed to compete in a loaded 3-point contest Friday night and is captain of one of the All-Star teams. The second-year guard was the leading vote getter from the fans and has been a huge reason the league has had a boon in attendance and ratings over the last two seasons.

