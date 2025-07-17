Caitlin Clark pulls out of All-Star weekend because of groin injury

The Indiana Fever guard injured her right groin on Tuesday night in the final minute of the team’s win over the Connecticut Sun. She said Thursday in a message posted on X that she was “sad and disappointed” to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest.
Clark was supposed to compete in a loaded 3-point contest Friday night and is captain of one of the All-Star teams. The second-year guard was the leading vote getter from the fans and has been a huge reason the league has had a boon in attendance and ratings over the last two seasons.
