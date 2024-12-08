10 injured after police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashes into bystanders at California parade
Authorities say 10 people have been injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a weekend holiday parade in Palm Springs, California, authorities said.
All of the injured were taken to hospitals Saturday night for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, including the officer, according to police.
Witnesses told The Desert Sun newspaper that the officer was popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.
The bike slid into the crowd of spectators and brought the festive event to a standstill for more than an hour.
Authorities said some emergency responders participating in the parade helped the injured, including crews on ambulances and fire trucks still adorned with holiday lights.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as crowds gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade that typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators.
“I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said on Facebook.
City officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and looking for any witness videos.