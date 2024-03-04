Jump to content

Masked shooters kill 4 people and injure 3 at an outdoor party in California, police say

Police say a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and injuring three others

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 March 2024 17:42

A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and injuring three others, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, including a woman who died after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose.

The three injured men were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, police said.

Several people were at the party outside a residence when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group. The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

