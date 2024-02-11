Watch live California bald eagle nest webcam as pair care for three eggs
Watch a live California bald eagle nest webcam as the pair care for three eggs.
The live camera has been set up by Friends of Big Bear Valley.
Since Jackie laid the first egg on 25 January, she and her partner Shadow have taken turns keeping the clutch warm.
The remaining two eggs came on 28 January and 31 January.
A webcam records their lives around the clock, and their nest is perched high above the little mountain community of Big Bear.
A Friends of the Big Bear Valley Facebook post states: “Jackie and Shadow are running a smooth well-organized household for their new ‘party of five.
“They could have three little newly hatched chicks scurrying around the nest in just about a month or so.”
