A list of the largest clergy abuse settlements reached by Catholic organizations in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New Orleans Archdiocese will pay at least $230 million to hundreds of survivors of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement approved by a federal judge on Monday.

The settlement follows years of negotiations and includes policies intended to prevent abuse from happening in the future. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2020 to avoid handling each of the more than 500 abuse claims separately.

Here is a list of some of the other large clergy abuse settlements reached by the Catholic Church in the U.S.

Los Angeles:

In 2024, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to pay $880 million to more than 1,000 victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades.

The archdiocese, which covers Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, had previously paid more than $740 million to victims, making the total payout more than $1.5 billion.

San Diego, California:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego agreed in 2007 to pay $198 million to settle more than 140 clergy sexual abuse claims.

The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2024 in response to roughly 400 additional lawsuits alleging priests and others sexually abused children decades earlier. The lawsuits were filed after California lifted a statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse claims in 2019.

Oregon Province of the Society of Jesus:

The Oregon Province of the Society of Jesus, a Jesuit order, agreed in 2011 to pay $166 million to more than 450 Native Americans and Alaska Natives who were abused at the order's schools around the northwestern U.S. The order also agreed to pay $50 million to settle another 110 sex abuse claims in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2007.

Orange, California:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange reached a $100 million settlement with about 90 victims of sex abuse in 2004. Three years later, the diocese agreed to pay another $7 million to settle four additional sexual abuse lawsuits.

Boston:

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston agreed to pay $85 million to settle more than 500 clergy sex abuse lawsuits in 2003. The scope of the sex abuse crisis in Boston set off reports around the United States and the world of widespread abuse by priests, and of efforts by the church to hide it.

Covington, Kentucky:

In 2006, the Diocese of Covington paid more than $81 million to more than 200 sexual abuse victims in a court settlement. A report from the diocese released in 2020 found that 59 Catholic priests and 31 others associated with the church had sexually abused children since the 1950s.

Philadelphia:

As of 2022, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has paid more than $78 million to settle 438 claims of clergy sexual abuse, according to a report. In 2023, the archdiocese agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle an additional sex abuse case.

Wilmington, Delaware:

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which serves Catholics in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, agreed in 2011 to pay $77 to roughly 150 clergy sex abuse victims.

Portland, Oregon:

The archdiocese in Portland was the first Catholic diocese to file for bankruptcy in 2004 over sex abuse allegations after settling more than 100 cases. By the time the bankruptcy was complete three years later, the archdiocese had settled over 300 claims and paid out nearly $90 million in claims and attorney fees. In 2019, the archdiocese agreed to pay nearly $4 million to settle eight additional claims of clergy sexual abuse.

Oakland, California:

The Diocese of Oakland reached a $56 million settlement with 56 survivors of sexual abuse in 2005. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after more than 300 child sex abuse lawsuits were filed after a new state law temporarily extended the statute of limitations for child sex abuse litigation.