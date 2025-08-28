Salmonella outbreak tied to recalled eggs has sickened 95 people since January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 95 people in more than a dozen states have been sickened since January in an outbreak of salmonella poisoning tied to recalled eggs, federal health officials said Thursday.

Country Eggs LLC, of Lucerne Valley, California, has recalled large, brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs and production has been suspended. The eggs were sold in cartons bearing the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo and Nijiya Markets. The cartons contain the code CA 7695 and sell-by dates of July 1 through Sept. 16.

The outbreak has sickened people in at least 14 states, with illnesses beginning between Jan. 7 and July 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Eighteen of those who fell ill were hospitalized. It's possible that many more people have been sickened and that eggs were distributed to additional states, the CDC said.

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on where ill people reported buying or consuming eggs identified Country Eggs LLC, as a common supplier, officials said.

The eggs were sold to grocery stores and food service distributors. Consumers should check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

