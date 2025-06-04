Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI arrests a man in New York linked to explosion at a California fertility clinic, officials say

The FBI has made an arrest in New York in connection with an explosion of a Palm Springs, California fertility clinic

Associated Press
Wednesday 04 June 2025 15:21 BST
California Explosion
California Explosion (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The FBI has made an arrest in New York in connection with an explosion of a Palm Springs, California fertility clinic, two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are expected to release details about the case at a news conference in Los Angeles.

The arrest, which was first reported by NBC News, took place at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, according to the officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss a criminal case that has not been publicly disclosed.

The arrest stems from an apparent car bomb detonation of a fertility clinic last month by a man who authorities said had nihilistic writings. The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus as the suspect and said he was believed to have died in the explosion. Officials said at the time that they were investigating whether Bartkus had any help.

