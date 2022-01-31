California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation’s largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom who three years ago placed a moratorium on executions, now is moving to dismantle the nation's largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.
The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State Prison into a "positive, healing environment.”
“We are starting the process of closing death row to repurpose and transform the current housing units into something innovative and anchored in rehabilitation,” corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters told The Associated Press.
California, which last carried out an execution in 2006, is one of 28 states that maintain death rows, along with the U.S. government, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. While other states like Illinois have abolished executions, California is merging its condemned inmates into the general prison population with no expectation that any will face execution anytime in the near future.
Oregon similarly transferred its much smaller condemned population to other inmate housing two years ago.
