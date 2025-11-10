19 taken to the hospital after bus overturns on a California highway

Nineteen people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a bus overturned on a California highway, officials said.
It happened near Running Springs, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said that most of the people taken to the hospital had minor injuries, but three had severe injuries, KABC-TV reported. Thirty-six people were aboard the bus, including adults and teenagers, fire officials said.
The highway was closed in both directions during the investigation.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in