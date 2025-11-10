Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

19 taken to the hospital after bus overturns on a California highway

Officials say 19 people were taken to the hospital after a bus overturned on a California highway

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 November 2025 15:03 GMT
Bus Overturns-California
Bus Overturns-California (San Bernardino County Fire)

Nineteen people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a bus overturned on a California highway, officials said.

It happened near Running Springs, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said that most of the people taken to the hospital had minor injuries, but three had severe injuries, KABC-TV reported. Thirty-six people were aboard the bus, including adults and teenagers, fire officials said.

The highway was closed in both directions during the investigation.

