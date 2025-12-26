Photos show California homes buried in mud and debris during Christmas storms
Towns across California have been affected by storms during Christmas week, filling homes halfway with mud, cracking highways and burying cars. The National Weather Service warned of heavy rain throughout the week due to a series of atmospheric rivers.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
