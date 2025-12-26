Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos show California homes buried in mud and debris during Christmas storms

Towns across California have been affected by storms during Christmas week, filling homes halfway with mud, cracking highways and burying cars. The National Weather Service warned of heavy rain throughout the week due to a series of atmospheric rivers.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in