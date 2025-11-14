Fast-moving blaze in picturesque California county damages 15 structures and prompts evacuations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fast-moving wildfire in a picturesque California county along the Nevada state border has damaged 15 structures, prompted evacuations and forced the closure of part of a highway on Thursday as firefighters worked to contain it in the face of strong winds.

The Pack Fire in Mono County, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento, had grown to about 5.3 square miles (13.7 square kilometers) by Thursday night and was burning without any containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The blaze had been whipped up by gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour (80.5 kilometers per hour) that temporarily grounded emergency aircraft, according to Cal Fire. But by Thursday evening, the department said in a statement, “Fire activity has decreased due to precipitation in the area.”

“Crews will work through the night; additional resources are arriving tomorrow,” according to Cal Fire.

Part of Highway 395 was temporarily closed and an RV park in McGee Creek had been “impacted,” but it was unclear whether any homes had been destroyed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Evacuation shelters were set up at a middle school and the Tri-County Fairgrounds, according to Cal Fire.

The rural county is located between the Sierra Nevada and the Nevada state line. It’s known for its majestic mountain boundaries, lakes and pine forests.