Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead
Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids
Investigators in Southern California on Friday were investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.
A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.
Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
Two other children were injured, one seriously. The driver of the Cadillac also was injured and hospitalized in unknown condition.
Officials didn't immediately say what caused the car to hit the bus. The highway patrol is investigating.
The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.
“It is overwhelming to hear and process this kind of tragic news,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mike Swize said in a statement. “We want our families and staff to know that we are here for them to provide any support they need now or in the coming days and weeks ahead."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.