Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as the Taiwanese president meets US House Speaker in California

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 05 April 2023 18:11
Comments

Watch live from California as the Taiwanese president is set to meet the US House Speaker in the first such meeting in the US.

The meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy is seen as a show of democratic solidarity in defiance of threats from China.

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has made threats of retaliation over the meeting.

Tsai is also scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of US lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

It marks the first time a Taiwanese president will meet with a House Speaker on US soil.

Recommended

Her planned stopover followers her official visits to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize.

Beijing launched extensive military drills around the island after McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, paid a visit to Taiwan last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in