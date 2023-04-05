Watch live as the Taiwanese president meets US House Speaker in California

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from California as the Taiwanese president is set to meet the US House Speaker in the first such meeting in the US.

The meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy is seen as a show of democratic solidarity in defiance of threats from China.

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has made threats of retaliation over the meeting.

Tsai is also scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of US lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

It marks the first time a Taiwanese president will meet with a House Speaker on US soil.

Her planned stopover followers her official visits to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize.

Beijing launched extensive military drills around the island after McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, paid a visit to Taiwan last year.

