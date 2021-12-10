Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California
Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a California veterinary hospital
Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.
The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.
Officials soon determined the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.
Two of the kittens were found dead early on Dec. 2, and biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County the statement said.
The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.