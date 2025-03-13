Study says endangered Asian elephant population in Cambodia is more robust than previously thought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A genetic study of Asian elephants in northern Cambodia published Thursday reveals a larger and more robust population than previously thought, raising hopes the endangered species could slowly recover.

Researchers from the Fauna & Flora conservation group collected samples from elephant dung in Cambodia's northern plains and extracted DNA. From the DNA they were able to identify individual elephants, estimate population size, and determine the sex of the animals and the overall genetic diversity of the population.

From their work they estimated that there are 51 elephants in the Prey Lang, Preah Roka, and Chhaeb Wildlife Sanctuaries, with greater genetic diversity — a “critical factor for long-term viability,” the researchers said — than in two other areas of the country in which they live.

“With sufficient suitable habitat remaining in the region, the population has the potential to grow if properly protected,” the report concludes.

Overall, some 400 to 600 Asian elephants are believed to remain living in the wild in Cambodia. Researchers said the study's findings underscore the potential of the northern area studied to become a “national stronghold” for them, contributing to Cambodia's biodiversity conservation goals.

“Habitat degradation, especially when it leads to fragmentation, continues to be a serious concern,” Pablo Sinovas, director of Fauna & Flora in Cambodia, told The Associated Press.

“This study provides a robust basis on which to base conservation efforts and landscape management.”

The study, supported by USAID funds and Britain's People's Postcode Lottery, was conducted in collaboration with the Cambodian Environment Ministry. The genetic testing was done at the Royal University of Phnom Penh with technical support from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

The research was carried out in the 2020-21 dry season, but Sinovas said since elephants reproduce slowly it is not thought that the population size would have changed significantly since then.

Researchers want to replicate the study elsewhere in Cambodia and in other countries, such as neighboring Vietnam where the Asian elephants live in fragmented populations.

“We were very pleasantly surprised by the results of the project,” said Alex Ball, conservation manager for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

"We now hope to expand this methodology across Cambodia and beyond, helping to build a clearer picture of Asian elephant numbers, which will inform how best we can work to help reverse the decline of these spectacular animals.”

____

Rising reported from Bangkok