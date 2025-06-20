Thai prime minister visits border with Cambodia after leaked conversation triggers resignation calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border with Cambodia on Friday as she faced resignation calls following a leaked phone call between her and Cambodia's former leader discussing recent border tensions.

Paetongtarn traveled to a border town in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, near a small contested territory with Cambodia where a brief confrontation between the two sides on May 28 killed one Cambodian soldier.

A statement from Thailand's Government House said Paetongtarn's visit was aimed at boosting morale among soldiers who are working hard to protect the country's sovereignty and interests.

Several groups of activists said Friday that they would rally next week to demand Paetongtarn’s resignation.

Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen on Wednesday released a 17-minute recording of a conversation with Paetongtarn. She could be heard telling Hun Sen not to listen to “an opponent” in Thailand. It’s believed to be a reference to regional Thai army commander Boonsin Padklang, who had publicly criticized Cambodia over the border dispute.

Before the leak, Paetongtarn had already been criticized for a perceived soft stance toward Cambodia, especially by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

During Friday’s visit, Paetongtarn was filmed walking alongside Boonsin, the commander of the 2nd army area who oversees the border area including the site of the recent clash, in an apparent display of unity between the government and the military.

Thailand's military plays a major role in politics. It has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Paetongtarn's father, Thaksin, was ousted in a coup in 2006, and Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was also toppled by the military in 2014.