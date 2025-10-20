Cambodia opens a new $2 billion airport to serve Phnom Penh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday inaugurated a major new airport to serve the capital Phnom Penh and boost tourism and foreign investment.

Techo International Airport is a three-runway facility that replaces the nearly 70-year-old Phnom Penh International Airport, which had only one runway.

The new $2 billion airport, in Kandal province about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Phnom Penh. began operating in September. It is a joint venture between the Cambodian government and the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corp.

Hun Manet said he hoped the new airport will be a driving forces in attracting more tourists and investors to Cambodia,"more than before the arrival of COVID-19."

The new airport is initially expected to be able to accommodate 13 million passengers, but its capacity will increase to 30 million after 2030, and up to 50 million by 2050.

The immediate prospects for a rise in foreign tourists have been overshadowed by the highly publicized death of a young South Korean man who reportedly was tricked into working in one of Cambodia’s online scam centers.

Many of the workers there are kept as virtual slaves to conduct online fraud in what is a multi-billion dollar organized crime activity. The illegal industry was highlighted last week when the United States and Britain enacted sanctions against organizers of a major Cambodian gang, and its alleged ringleader was indicted by a federal court in New York.

Tourism suffered another blow in July, when Cambodia fought a five-day conflict with neighboring Thailand. It was halted by a ceasefire but tensions remain high.

Cambodia received about 4 million foreign tourists from January through August this year, Hun Manet said in September. Last year, it received 6.7 million, a 23% increase from 2023.

It is Cambodia's second new major airport in two years. In October 2023, Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport was opened to help serve Cambodia's most popular tourist attraction, the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex.