Thailand announces measures to crack down on Cambodia-based cybercrime as border tensions soar

Thailand’s Prime Minister announced heightened measures to crack down on cybercrime that target neighboring Cambodia, including barring travel by casino tourists and cutting internet services to Cambodian military and security agencies.

Relations between the countries have deteriorated following an armed confrontation May 28 in which one Cambodian soldier was killed in a relatively small, contested territory.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Monday that officials will tighten border restrictions by stopping cars and individuals attempting to cross into Cambodia with exceptions for students, medical patients or others who need to purchase essential goods.

Thailand will block tourists who intend to visit Cambodia's casinos and impose stricter screening measures on air passengers who wish to fly to Siem Reap, Cambodia, to gamble. She did not elaborate on how authorities will separate casino tourists from people visiting the country for other types of tourism.

Cambodia has blocked internet services, electricity and fuel supplies from Thailand in response to the border dispute, which could have economic implications for both nations.

The average monthly imports of gasoline and other fuel to Cambodia from Thailand is 85,426 metric tons (94,166 tons), which is 30% of all national imports. The average monthly liquid natural gas import from Thailand is 1,848 metric tons (2,037 tons), which is 4% of the national total, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce.

An April U.N. report says transnational organized crime groups in East and Southeast Asia are spreading lucrative scam operations across the globe. Scam centers bilking victims out of billions of dollars through false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes are now being reported in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The report mentions Cambodia as one of the world’s major cybercrime hubs.

Paetongtarn said Thailand will consider blocking exports of goods that could facilitate scam operations in Cambodia and will coordinate with other countries and international agencies for operations to crack down on cybercrime based in Southeast Asia.

Cambodian and Thai authorities have engaged in saber-rattling since the deadly clash in May. While the two countries said afterwards they have agreed to de-escalate the situation, they continue to implement or threaten measures short of armed force, keeping tensions high.

Paetongtarn has been attacked over her perceived soft stance toward Cambodia, especially by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

A phone call leaked last week between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, the former prime minister who ruled over four decades, sparked outrage and calls for Paetongtarn’s resignation.

Critics said she tried to appease Hun Sen, a longtime friend of her father, and made Thailand look weak by calling a Thai army commander in charge of the disputed border area as “an opponent.” Several nationalist activist groups have planned a rally this week to demand Paetongtarn’s resignation.

Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, contributed to this report.