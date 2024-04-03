Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: David Cameron addresses Nato leaders on Israel Gaza ‘pause’ after UK aid worker deaths

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 03 April 2024 17:05
Watch live as David Cameron addresses Nato leaders on an Israel-Gaza ‘pause’ today (3 April) following the deaths of seven foreign aid workers.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to use the Brussels summit to continue to coordinate efforts to pressure Israel to agree on an immediate pause in hostilities to get aid in and hostages out of Gaza.

Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha, 25, of Palestine; Lalzawmi Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland; Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen; along with UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died when the IDF struck their three-car convoy on Monday.

On Wednesday, Lord Cameron described the killings as “dreadful” and said “We should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers”.

As he arrived at a Nato meeting, Mr Cameron said: “The dreadful events of the last two days are a moment when we should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers, including the three British citizens that tragically were killed.

“We should also send our condolences to their families and our thoughts should be with them.”

