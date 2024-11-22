Queen Camilla will skip Royal Variety Performance as she recovers from chest infection
Buckingham Palace says Queen Camilla will miss another engagement as she recovers from a chest infection
Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
Camilla, 77, was set to attend the annual Royal Variety performance with her husband, King Charles III, but her doctors suggested she not overstretch herself.
“Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest,'' the palace said. “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”
Camilla has been carefully returning to her duties after withdrawing from two events commemorating Britain's war dead earlier this month. The Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London is a major event for Britain’s royals.
Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the ceremony after both underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year.