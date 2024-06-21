Jump to content

Canada says it's 'deeply disturbed' after Bombito gets targeted on social media with racist messages

Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after making a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday

Via AP news wire
Friday 21 June 2024 14:32
Copa America Soccer Argentina Canada
Copa America Soccer Argentina Canada (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.

The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name.

Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s game,” the statement said. “We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter.”

Bombito made an Instagram story post that didn’t reference anything specifically but said, “My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs.”

Messi had stayed in the game after the tackle and assisted on a goal as Argentina opened its Copa America title defense.

