Canada's married mixed doubles curlers fail to qualify for Olympic semifinals

Canada's mixed doubles curling team failed to reach the Olympic semifinals, a result that would have stunned fans of the sport just a decade ago,

South Korea's 9-5 victory Sunday night was the Canadians' fifth consecutive defeat and knocked them out of contention.

The result meant heartbreak for Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the married couple who entered the competition as favorites to qualify for the semifinals. They entered these Games under immense pressure to restore Canada’s curling dominance after waning success these past few winter Olympiads.

The loss was sure to demoralize Canada's massive curling fan base, one that is uniquely knowledgeable and highly attentive to the sport.

After losing 7-6 to Sweden earlier in the day, the usually-stoic Peterman was visibly upset, wiping a tear from her cheek. Gallant bore an expression of exasperation, and the pair walked quickly through the press room without stopping much for questions.

In the round robin, the pair had early victories over Czechia, Norway and Italy. But that followed Friday with a loss to the U.S. and Saturday with consecutive defeats to Britain, currently ranked first, and Estonia, now at the bottom of the pack. Gallant attributed their losses Saturday to the team's struggle to adjust to ice conditions that were much quicker than the day before.

At the time, coach Scott Pfeifer said the team just needed to "get off to a better start, instead of playing catch-up all the time.”

Nevertheless, the Canadians faltered again Sunday morning with loss to Sweden's curling siblings, Isabella and Rasmus Wrana.

Canada will have more chances to medal in curling starting Feb. 11 and 12, when round robin for the the men and women's events begin.

