It's on: US and Canada face off for Olympic gold in men's hockey as Winter Games come to a close

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It had to be the U.S. and Canada for Olympic gold.

As the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago showed, the North American powerhouses are atop the hockey world on the international stage. They proved it at this tournament, with the U.S. going through Sweden and Canada getting past Czechia and Finland to make the most-anticipated final possible happen.

A gold medal would still mean everything to the players and coaches involved, but it feels right to have the two border rivals as the last teams standing in Milan.

“If you’re going to get through to your goal, you’re going to probably have to go through them at some point," U.S. winger Matthew Tkachuk said. "They’ve had the success in pretty much all the Olympics that NHL players have been going to. Two great teams, and I can only speak for ourselves, we’re just so excited for this opportunity, honored to represent our country and honored to be in this position.”

Canada won the past two Olympics where NHL players participated, in 2010 and 2014. The U.S. has not taken home gold in men's hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice" team.

That's ancient history. These countries have more recent history from two epic 4 Nations games, including the first one that opened with three fights in nine seconds. Fighting is not allowed at the Olympics, though Canada's Tom Wilson didn't care about the automatic ejection when he dropped the gloves against France.

“There’s no fighting (but) I expect a hard-fought game, the same as it was the last two times we played them,” U.S. forward J.T. Miller said.

Canada may be shorthanded: Captain Sidney Crosby left the quarterfinal game against Czechia with an apparent right knee injury and did not play in the semifinal against Finland, when his teammates rallied from a two-goal deficit to advance to the final.

The U.S. should be at full strength after winger Tage Thompson — tied for the team lead in goals with three — left the semifinal against Slovakia after blocking a shot. Thompson is expected to be good to go for what is the biggest game of a lot of players' careers.

“Everybody that’s playing is going to be 50 years old one day, not playing in the NHL anymore and playing thousands of games hopefully, and you’re going to remember start to finish a handful of games,” Tkachuk said. "This is probably one of them.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics