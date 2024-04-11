Watch live as Cannes Film Festival unveils 77th line-up in Paris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Cannes Film Festival unveils its 77th line-up in Paris on Thursday (11 April).

The full line-up for the 77th edition of the festival, which runs from 14 to 25 May, will see the main competition entries seeking to win over a jury led by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Rumours have been circulating that The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola will return with his long-awaited epic Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver.

It has already been confirmed that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment of the post-apocalyptic franchise, will get its world premiere at the festival on the Cote d’Azur

Meanwhile, George Lucas, the man behind Star Wars and Indiana Jones, will receive an honorary award at the closing ceremony.

Some 20 films normally compete for the coveted Palme d’Or, which can give a major boost for arthouse films such as last year’s winner Anatomy of a Fall, which went on to win an avalanche of awards, including best original screenplay at the Oscars.