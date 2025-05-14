Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 May 2025 12:23 BST

Much of the cinema world has descended on the Cannes Film Festival as the French Riviera extravaganza kicks off its 78th edition.

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise returned to the Croisette on Wednesday with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.”

This gallery features daily highlights from the festival, curated by Associated Press photo editors.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

