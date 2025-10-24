Woman who escaped from boat fire off Cape Cod with her husband and son dies at a hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asleep on their boat anchored off Cape Cod, the Sullivan family was awaken to their dogs barking, the sound of fireworks and smoke. Their boat was on fire.

Tyler Sullivan and his parents jumped from the boat Monday night and, in the darkness, began swimming to a nearby island owned by the Forbes family. Tyler and his father, Patrick Sullivan, survived, but Cynthia “Cici” Sullivan was badly injured during the ordeal and died Thursday at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said. She was 73.

Patrick Sullivan, who was also injured in the fire, is awake and breathing without help, his family posted on Facebook.

Once the Sullivans reached the tiny island, they hunkered down in a barn and waited for help. They had left Falmouth on Friday and planned to return Tuesday after spending the weekend anchored close to Naushon Island, the largest in a chain of islands between the Massachusetts mainland and Martha’s Vineyard.

By Tuesday night, relatives began to worry when the family hadn't returned and the Coast Guard joined local authorities in a search. Other boaters were alerted to the search efforts Tuesday night, according to audio provided by Broadcastify.com.

“Mariners are requested to keep a sharp lookout and assist if possible, and report all sightings to the Coast Guard,” the alert said.

It wasn't until Tyler Sullivan found a marine radio washed up on the beach that he was able to call for help Wednesday.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday! Our ship went down in Tarpaulin’s Cove!” he told a Coast Guard dispatcher, noting that he and his parents had taken shelter at a farmhouse. “Our ship burned while we were sleeping and we barely escaped!”

The dispatcher asked Sullivan about his parents’ medical conditions and whether they were able to move around or sit up.

A Coast Guard helicopter rescued the family and flew them to a hospital. Sullivan’s brother, Chris Sullivan, initially told WCVB-TV that his mother was in critical but stable condition. But he confirmed on Facebook that she had died.

“We played her some John Mellencamp as she passed, he was her absolute favorite, she adored him,” he wrote. “This hurts more than anything I could have ever imagined, I am leaning on my close friends and family and my two young children. We will get through this together.”

Scott Backholm, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, credited the family for how they responded to the fire.

“Quick thinking and having quality equipment allowed the family to survive and call for help,” he said in a statement.

Chris Sullivan praised his brother’s actions.

“My brother saved both of them, he was able to get them off the boat under extremely chaotic circumstances, he doesn’t want to be called a hero, but he is,” he wrote on Facebook.

Authorities say the matter remains under investigation.