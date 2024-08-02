Jump to content

Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce records show.

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple’s divorce show

Maria Sherman
Friday 02 August 2024 19:59
Music-Cardi B Offset Divorce
Music-Cardi B Offset Divorce (2020 Invision)

The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar is also seeking child support from Offset, known for his successful solo career and role in the trap group Migos.

Details of Cardi B's requests were included in divorce documents obtained Friday, a day afetr they were filed Thursday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County.

Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 32, have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. She is pregnant with their third child, which she announced in an Instagram post Thursday. The filings state Offset is the father.

The filing says that for the past six months, Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, “have experienced irreconcilable differences ... There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties.”

A representative for Cardi B told The Associated Press on Thursday: “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

The hip-hop power couple — Offset is known for his role in the rap group Migos and his successful solo career — were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

The details in court records were first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset in the state of Georgia, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” She later withdrew the filing.

