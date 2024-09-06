AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and CaribbeanShow all 12
Your support helps us to tell the story
As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.
Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.
Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election
Andrew Feinberg
White House Correspondent
Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2024
Corinthians fans cheer in the stands of the Neo Quimica arena in Sao Paulo during a Brazilian league match. Nicaraguan citizens wave from a bus after being released from a Nicaraguan jail and arriving in Guatemala City. Argentine soccer players hoist up Ángel Di María following his retirement from the national team. Forest fires spread through Brazil and Ecuador.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Matias Delacroix, based in Panama City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images