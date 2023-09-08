Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 September 2023 05:04

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 1 – Sept. 7, 2023

In Buenos Aires, a couple dances Tango in the World Championship final round. In Chile, locals commemorate the 50th anniversary that brought Gen. Augusto Pinochet to power. In South America fans prepped for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round and in Brazil a cyclone washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

