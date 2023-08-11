Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 August 2023 05:01

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 4 – 10, 2023

A presidential candidate in Ecuador who was known for speaking up against drug cartels was assassinated less than two weeks before elections as campaigns continue elsewhere in Guatemala and Argentina. A woman in Mexico City has turned her apartment into a makeshift clinic for hummingbirds and Brazil concluded its Amazon Summit. Haitian residents protested gang violence and a funeral home in El Salvador offered Barbie-motif coffins.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

