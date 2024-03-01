AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feb. 23–29, 2024

Indigenous people in Guatemala remembered the victims of their country’s civil war, while Paraguay's Indigenous communities protested for the recovery of ancestral lands. Bolivians moved to shelters as their homes filled with flood water from an overflowing river. Cuba held its annual Habano Festival where cigar enthusiasts visited tobacco farms and tasted new cigar brands.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Silvia Izquierdo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

