AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and CaribbeanShow all 11
June 16-22, 2023
From a Honduran prison riot that killed at least 46 female inmates to men in tutus dancing ballet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com