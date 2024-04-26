AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

April 19-25, 2024

A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to gang-ravaged Haiti has been installed. Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly for toughening the fight against gangs. Thousands of Indigenous people gather in Brazil’s capital to protest against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images