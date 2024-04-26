Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 26 April 2024 05:15

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

April 19-25, 2024

A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to gang-ravaged Haiti has been installed. Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly for toughening the fight against gangs. Thousands of Indigenous people gather in Brazil’s capital to protest against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

