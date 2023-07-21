AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July 14 – 20, 2023

An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

