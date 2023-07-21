Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 21 July 2023 05:26

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 10

July 14 – 20, 2023

An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.



