AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 9 – 15, 2024

Carnival officially kicked off in Rio de Janeiro as drummers, stilt walkers, trumpet players and costumed dogs reveled in the free morning street parties known as blocos. Performers danced and cheered their way through the iconic Sambadrome in the evening parades showcasing a vibrant exhibition of handcrafted floats and costumes.

María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, more commonly known by her Quechua name of “Mama Antula,” who was born in 1730 into a wealthy family in Santiago del Estero, a province north of Buenos Aires, became Argentina’s first female saint.

Indigenous women marched against Ecuador’s insecurity, and asked for the respect of Indigenous justice in Latacunga.

After winning her first Grammy for best urban music album and being named Woman of the Year by Billboard, Colombian singer Karol G was greeted by a full house of fans to watch her perform in her “Mañana Será Bonito” tour in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Photo Editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews