Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 22 September 2023 05:42

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 11

Sept 14 – 21, 2023

Chilean police carried puppies to be trained as police dogs during an Independence Day parade. Mexico's largest railroad suspended freight service after a upsurge in migrants hopping rides on north. Indigenous people in Brazil celebrated after the Supreme Court upheld their land rights. Armed gang members in Port-au-Prince marched against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. In Argentina, a detention and torture center during the country's last military dictatorship was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press journalist Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in