AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 11 April 2025 05:36 BST

April 4-10, 2025

Indigenous people gathered in Brasilia, Brazil for the annual Free Earth camp to demand the government pay more attention to Indigenous issues. Rescue workers searched for bodies after the roof of Jet Set nightclub collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Supporters of Ecuador's incumbent presidential candidate, Daniel Noboa, cheered him on with life-size cutouts.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jorge Sáenz, based in Asunción, Paraguay.

